Soccer Opinion: Hoops head into the international break on a high

IT’S always important to head into an international break on a high note, and for Celtic, this is somewhat the case.

Last week, we had the sickener of conceding an injury-time goal at home to Lazio on day two of the Champions League.

Supporters of the Rome side were quick to point out this was “revenge” for that famous night in October 2019 when Olivier Ntcham stole three Europa League points right at the death in the Olimpico.

I wouldn’t say the Italians are a better team now than they were four years ago, rather it’s the Hoops who have declined in quality - despite being in a significantly stronger financial position.

Nonetheless, in the aftermath of Pedro’s decisive goal in Glasgow, I walked out of Parkhead believing there were still positives that could be extracted from the match.

Brendan Rodgers’ men deserved, at the very least, a point and proved, just as they did against Feyenoord, that they can compete at Champions League level.

However, an honest effort doesn’t translate into points on the scoreboard, and Celtic’s performance in the competition, at least on paper, has been abysmal.

No victory since September 2017 and without a home win in a decade. Call me pessimistic, but any faint hope of reaching second in this somewhat favourable group has been already extinguished.

As for the third-place spot? Well, next up it’s Atletico Madrid home and away - the two toughest fixtures.

Failure to secure at least three points from the available six could spell the end of any aspirations for a post-Christmas Europa League “run”.

It’s a shame that the board has moderated expectations in Europe to the point where it’s now affecting the famed Celtic Park atmosphere.

Last week, Paradise lacked the same intensity witnessed in previous years when the Hoops were overcoming the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan, Manchester United, and Benfica.

Back then, there was a feeling that anything could happen and no matter the strength of the opposition, they might crumble under the lights of Paradise. These days, fans are just hoping not to be gubbed.

It’s a sad reflection on how far the club’s standing on the European stage over the last 10-15 years has fallen, primarily at the hand of a club hierarchy that doesn’t look beyond Scotland.

But domestic duties are the bread-and-butter, and without such dominance then there’s no Champions League participation at all. That’s why Saturday’s home win over Kilmarnock, the only Scottish side to inflict a defeat on Celtic this season, was satisfying.

It wasn’t so much the win itself, but rather the comprehensive manner in which they dealt with Derek McInnes’ men.

Reo Hatate, Luis Palma and Greg Taylor got the three goals, but there could - and perhaps should - have been more.

As the players adapt to a different system under a new manager, at times the build-up has been slow and ponderous - the antithesis of what we had become accustomed to while Ange Postecoglou was at the helm.

Signs are now emerging, though, that this youthful squad is starting to find its stride.

Rodgers, who marked his 700th game as a manager at the weekend, said: “I’m really pleased with the performance off the back of the Lazio game.

“We could all touch the pain of that result because our display didn’t merit it. But it’s about how you respond.

“You grieve for 24 hours, I sensed it from everyone, the players and the supporters. You need to show strength of mentality to get back to winning again.”

The Irishman also singled out the performance of Reo Hatate, who has come under criticism for his slow start to the season.

“This was the first game that Reo has come alive for me,” he insisted.

“He has to press the game and when he is at that level, then he is intense with the ball. He scored a brilliant goal and he was superb.

“I went through things with him the other day. If he wants to get to the highest level, there needs to be more intensity in his game.

“I took him through clips of his game, all without the ball. If you press the game well you will pass it well. But he took it on board, was very open and produced a fantastic performance.”

Hatate is one of those players who makes the midfield tick.

Occasionally, he is over ambitious with his passing, but the fact he’s willing to try the near-impossible demonstrates his imagination for the game. Now that he’s penned a new deal and is injury-free, Rodgers will get the best out of him.

So enjoy the international break, Bhoys and Ghirls. Let’s hope nobody gets injured and that the lads representing their countries tear it up.

I’ll be eager to see if Liam Scales gets some minutes for the Republic against Greece and Gibraltar after his first call-up.

Rodgers described him as the surprise of his coaching career - a sentiment most supporters will share.

He’ a shining example of someone who bided their time, went out on loan to gain experience and is reaping the rewards of seizing their opportunity. Fair play, big man.

