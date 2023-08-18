Soccer opinion: Lack of marquee signings a concern for Europe

Callum McGregor had something of an off-day in Celtic’s win over Aberdeen on Sunday INPHO

ABOUT four weeks ago, I reiterated that I had faith that Celtic’s recruitment team would bring in sufficient quality to improve in the Champions League.

Last season, under the previous manager, the effort of the Bhoys in the competition was spirited, but at such an elite level, it was clear they’d need a few more bodies to raise the bar.

My confidence was bolstered by the ample time that remained in the transfer window, but now, a mere fortnight before it closes, at the very least it doesn’t feel like the first XI is stronger than the one which lined out on June 3 to complete a historic treble.

Aaron Mooy, who still had a year left on his contract with the champions, was forced to retire through injury in July at just 32.

Jota was presented with the financial opportunity of a lifetime when the Saudis came calling, and with Celtic pocketing £27m for a player they bought for £6.5m a year previously, it was a win-win. And just last week, Carl Starfelt, an underrated lynchpin of the defence, signed for Celta Vigo in a move that could have been motivated by his partner joining Sporting Lisbon.

The Swede’s replacement is already in the door, though. Maik Nawrocki was plucked from Legia Warsaw for £4.2m and has impressed in the first two league games of the season.

Another Swede, 23-year-old Gustaf Lagerbielke, has jetted in for a medical after a fee was agreed with Elfsborg. The centre-back is highly rated in his home country, is a full internationalist and provides much-needed depth in an area that needed to be addressed. So, for the most part, I’m happy with the business that’s been done in this position.

Moving on to Mooy’s replacement and one would have to surmise that it’s Odin Holm, the 20-year-old Norwegian signed from Valerenga for £2.5m.

He hasn’t started a game yet, but was brought on in the opening two league matches and looks like he has bags of potential.

Three years ago, he was included in The Guardian’s ‘next generation’ series, which highlights the youngsters who are tipped to become world-class players. Again, the recruitment team gets pass marks in this area.

However, when it comes to filling Jota’s boots, this is where it becomes a lot more difficult.

The Portuguese star scored two of Celtic’s three goals in the Champions League last season and tended to save his special performances for Europe, and of course, Glasgow derbies.

Two wingers, Marco Tilio and Yang Hyun-Jun, are in the door at £1m and £2m respectively. They come with a lot of promise, in the same way that Jota did, but supporters might have hoped for a more substantial investment considering the club's healthy financial standing.

Then, of course, there are other problem areas that have yet to be addressed.

Joe Hart has been largely fantastic in his two years as number one, but it appears that Father Time is catching up with him and his reflexes aren’t what they once were. An upgrade between the sticks, especially for the Champions League, must be a priority.

The only name to be linked over the summer was Croatia’s Dominik Livakovi, but he’s since agreed a four-year contract with Fenerbahce.

Greg Taylor was one of the standout performers under Ange Postecoglou, adapting to the inverted full-back role very well and following the manager’s instructions to the letter.

However, it was in Europe that his lack of pace and physicality would be shown up.

Alexandro Bernabei, it was hoped, would provide solid competition at left-back but he’s been making headlines off the pitch for the wrong reasons.

On Monday, it was reported on Twitter (or X…) that 21-year-old French full-back Quentin Merlin is on the radar. He’s represented his country at every youth level, plays for Nantes and is valued at around £7m. And yes, I know the Kieran Tierney rumour won’t go away, but I’d be flabbergasted if someone earning £110,000 a week returns to Scotland. One can hope, though…

Despite all of this, at domestic level, the Bhoys are in good shape. They could go with the current squad and likely win the treble, and that’s not arrogance talking.

On Sunday at Pittodrie, Brendan Rodgers’ men hardly even reached third gear and still sealed three points.

The passing was sloppy and the midfield was at times overrun – Callum McGregor and David Turnbull having an afternoon to forget.

🗣 "It’s a tough place to go, we know that from past experiences and other teams finding it hard there."



Matt O'Riley previews Sunday's game as our #ViaplayCup defence begins 🏆



Watch the full media conference on YouTube 📲#KILCEL | #COYBIG🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 16, 2023

Standout performers included Matt O’Riley, who seems revitalised under Rodgers, and Kyogo, who’s getting more involved by dropping in deep to the midfield.

The gaffer said: “It was a very good win. Obviously, a difficult game. We showed a good and scored mentality good goals and a better second half for us .

“Kyogo is an elite striker - his movement, everything about him. He's so alert, really clever. He plays that offside position well and if you make a mistake, he can punish you.”

Next up, it’s Kilmarnock away in the second round of the League Cup (Sunday, 3pm).

Rodgers might use this as an opportunity to give a run-out to the likes of Stephen Welsh, Holm, Bernabei and Yang, as well as build up the fitness of Nawrocki and possibly even Lagerbielke, should he have signed in time.

Derek McInnes’ men caused an upset on the opening day of the season by seeing off Rangers and they’ll be looking to do the same to Celtic. They have a solid defence and are physically strong, this won’t be a straightforward task.

While this happens, there needs to be greater urgency in the window. It’s been open for two months and the starting XI, on paper, isn’t what it was a year ago.

I’ll reserve judgment for September 1, but I’m increasingly getting the impression that Celtic are just happy to be in the Champions League rather than competing.