Soccer opinion: Little festive cheer for the Celtic faithful

It was a concern to hear Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers say he wasn’t surprised by his team’s performance against Hearts INPHO

WELL, Bhoys and Ghirls, the title race is well and truly on. And the sad reality is, it’s Celtic who are yet again proving the architects of their own downfall.

So, where to begin this week? Let’s start with what we’re seeing on the pitch. For much of the season, performances in the league have been inconsistent.

The fast-paced, relentless, “we never stop” football that supporters became accustomed to under the previous manager is now playing itself out in north London.

While some were skeptical in rehiring Brendan Rodgers due to how he departed in 2019, many believed the man from Carnlough was the safest pair of hands to lead the Hoops to three in a row – and another guaranteed crack at the Champions League group stages.

After all, he’s an invincible treble winner who made relatively light work of things when hired seven years ago. But his style this time around is reminiscent of what was served up at the tail-end of his first tenure. The side-to-side, ponderous passing which leaves many scratching their heads over what his tactical plan is.

Last Saturday against Hearts, Celtic looked like a team low on ideas.

I’m aware that injuries have disrupted the quality of the side, and that Mikey Johnston, Greg Taylor and Joe Hart shouldn’t be anywhere near a starting XI, but there’s still enough in the squad to turn over a side managed by Steven Naismith.

When an unmarked Lawrence Shankland headed Hearts in front after 15 minutes, a comeback was never on the cards. You can feel it in the air – the atmosphere around the club has taken a sour turn.

Chants of “Sack the board” and “Lawwell, get to f**k” rang out around Celtic Park, and that’s with the Green Brigade still banished from the stadium.

It’s encouraging to read and hear that many fans have now had enough. I’m frequently asked, usually by those supporting English clubs and who have little interest in the Scottish game, why are you complaining? Sure Celtic win everything!

It goes much deeper than that. Domestically, I take nothing away from the achievements of the last decade.

Nine in a row, quadruple trebles, an invincible treble – there has been unprecedented success, and everyone involved in helping Celtic reach these milestones deserve the utmost praise. However, let’s have a dose of reality. Why are Celtic so dominant in Scotland?

That’s easy to explain. They’re the biggest club with the most money, endowed with resources that dwarf every other team in the country.

Don’t kid yourself, Scottish football is a backwater and Ross County manager Derek Adams hit the nail on the head at the weekend when he described the standard as “shocking”.

The litmus test is how a club measures up when facing teams of a similar or slightly higher budget. And here’s where it starts to unravel.

Since 2004, Celtic haven’t won a European knockout tie after Christmas and have been put out of European competitions by Utrecht, Sion, AEK Athens, Ferencvaros, Maribor, Cluj, Molde, Legia Warsaw, Midtjylland, Malmo and Bodo Glimt.

It’s been obvious for a long time that, at boardroom level, Europe has taken a backseat.

They’ll hammer on about fiscal caution and cite what happened to Rangers in 2012 as the reason for not pushing the boat out on progression.

During last month’s AGM, chairman Peter Lawwell even had the gall to use Everton’s points deduction as a warning sign on why they must be careful with the purse string.

This is what fans are up against – people who are too comfortable, too lazy and downright complacent. Steve Jobs once said: “All of us need to be on guard against arrogance, which knocks at the door whenever you are successful.”

Peter Lawwell, Michael Nicholson, Dermot Desmond and the rest of the Grey Brigade would do well to heed these words.

Not to sound ominous, but a perfect storm, akin to that of the Covid season, may be brewing.

Rangers aren’t great, but Philippe Clement is still undefeated and just won a cup. Momentum is on their side.

Heading into Saturday against Livingston (kick-off 3pm), Rodgers will need to show something to convince supporters that he can get a tune out of this team.

Messages are mixed at the moment, and it was particularly worrying to hear him say that he wasn’t surprised by the languid display against Hearts.

Blame must be shared at all levels – from Rodgers to the board, players and the fans who are content with the status quo because they “lived through the 90s”.

Even Neil Lennon came out with a “be careful what you wish for” warning towards those criticising the club hierarchy. He’s missing the point, though, or is simply ignoring it.

Fans aren’t angry just because an eight-point lead has been blown, or due to two league defeats in a row.

It’s the bloated, lazy and arrogant malaise that has creeped into the mindset of those who purport to have Celtic’s best interests at heart.

Some will sling around words such as “spoiled” and “entitled”, but that’s not the case at all. Year-on-year, supporters are asked to fork out more of their hard-earned money on season tickets, merchandise, European ticket packages. They want to see growth outside of Scotland.

If not, and the strategy is to merely beat Rangers, then Celtic are a club going nowhere.

I know, given the time of year, that I must sound very jolly. But Celtic will do that to a man. Merry Christmas all!