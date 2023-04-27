Soccer opinion: Treble hopes hinge on the outcome of Cup semi-final derby

Celtic defeated Rangers at Hampden park in the League Cup final and Hopps' supporters will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday

IT was a long time coming, but on Saturday Celtic dropped league points at Parkhead this season.

Credit to Motherwell, they battled valiantly and were deserving of a draw.

As we pointed out in last week’s column, forward Kevin van Veen posed a major threat with his physical presence and secured his 24th goal of the season, equalising after a deflected strike from Callum McGregor.

The Hoops huffed and puffed in the second half, however the air of inevitability that the winner would come, as it has so often in the past, just wasn’t there.

Hyeon-gyu Oh missed a sitter of a header in the closing minutes, but apart from that golden opportunity, Celtic didn’t pose Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly too many problems.

I shot myself in the foot by proclaiming that it would be a routine day at the office. Complacency, which I am always wary of, came back to haunt me. Lesson learned.

Truth be told, though, it was a blip that Ange Postecoglou’s side could afford, and by 5pm on Saturday, they were 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

But the manager isn’t one to hide what he really thinks, and regardless of his comfortable position, he was adamant that they were not up to scratch.

He said: “The performance probably wasn’t at the level we have been reaching.

“The first half was okay, we controlled the game really well and got our goal. Then we conceded a poor goal and that gives them something to hold on to. We had chances to go on and win it, but there was desperation around our play.

“We need to lick our wounds, review it and move on. There are going to be times when you stumble, the important thing is to get back up and go again.”

Second-placed Rangers, who had given up all hope of a late title surge after the last derby defeat, now had the chance to at least claw back a few points in a trip to Aberdeen the following day. But it was fitting that their plans were spoiled by on-loan Bhoys defender Liam Scales, whose cross from wide on the left fortuitously swept over Allan McGregor to give the Dons the lead. Bojan Miovski then sealed the deal soon after for a 2-0 victory.

This defeat has presented Celtic with the chance to clinch the league trophy in their first post-split game, which will come away to Hearts on May 7 – conveniently one day after the coronation.

The final derby date will follow at Ibrox on May 13, with the last three league games seeing the Hoops host St Mirren, travelling to Easter Road to take on Hibs and ending with Aberdeen coming to Glasgow. And with the fixture announcement, one of the old debates has reared its again.

As Celtic are likely to be champions by May 13, will Rangers give their greatest rivals a guard of honour?

Going on previous examples, there’s no earthly chance, especially as there’ll be no Hoops fans in attendance on the day.

Celtic were not given a guard of honour at Ibrox in 2019 after clinching an eighth successive title and refused to give Rangers one two years later.

It’s a prime example of the tit-for-tat pettiness between the two clubs in recent years, the other being the slashing of away ticket allocation – which was instigated by Rangers because they couldn’t stand Celtic fans lapping it up when they were on the end of a hammering at Ibrox. But here’s me getting ahead of myself.

That’s all weeks away, we have more drama to come on Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-final (kick-off 1.30pm).

For Postecoglou, it’s the penultimate step on the road to the treble, and for Michael Beale, it’s his last chance to make Rangers’ season somewhat meaningful.

The two teams come into the tie without a victory in their last game and will be desperate to end each other’s pursuit of silverware.

Jota and Reo Hatate, usually two key players for Celtic against Rangers, have missed the last two matches against Kilmarnock and Motherwell through injury.

Postecoglou offered no assurances that either will be ready in time but did say they are back in training and will be given every opportunity to prove their fitness.

Supporters have a habit of looking over the garden fence to take in the state of their neighbours. And with Rangers facing more court battles, big names on the verge of leaving for free and £100m losses in a decade, there would be nothing sweeter than handing them a trophyless season as the cherry on top of the cake.

That’s not to say they aren’t capable of springing an upset, they’ve proven that they can cause Celtic problems, and a repeat of the performance on Saturday would definitely put the Hoops in a precarious position.

Motivation will be sky-high in both camps and tension will reach fever pitch among the 25,000-a-piece support at Hampden.

So in the week that saw Henrik Larsson stab home the goal that fired Celtic to the Uefa Cup final in 2003, and the birthday of Willie Maley, the club’s longest-serving and most successful manager, there’s no better time for this current crop of players to put the blinders on and steamroll their way towards a treble.

For most of them, it’s something they’ve never achieved and that should be enough motivation. If they can pull it off, they’ll go down in the Celtic history books.