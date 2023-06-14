Soccer opinion: Will the prodigal son return to Glasgow?

SO, is the prodigal son going to return? Following Ange Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham, speculation has been rampant over who’ll succeed the Aussie in the Parkhead hotseat.

Many names have cropped up: Enzo Maresca, Kjetil Knutsen, Pascal Jansen, David Moyes and Daniel Farke – and that’s only listing a few.

But it’s a very familiar face that appears to be in the driving seat to take the biggest job in Scotland.

Brendan Rodgers, who joined Celtic in May 2016 and spent three trophy-laden years with the Hoops, is tipped to return in a move that would certainly raise eyebrows across the footballing landscape.

Reports suggest Rodgers has already engaged in discussions with key figures at the club.

CEO Michael Nicholson and finance director Chris McKay flew to Majorca last Saturday for talks, while the Carnlough man has had numerous phone calls with Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s major shareholder. Furthermore, a meeting with the Irish billionaire is planned for this week in London.

I’m torn by these developments. On one hand, Rodgers is the standout candidate, and his record during his first spell at Celtic speaks for itself. However, on the other, I have concerns about his shoddy recruitment record and feel going back over old ground is a lazy approach, and the club should instead embrace a fresh approach.

As for how he ditched the Bhoys for Leicester in February 2019, I bear no ill will towards him.

In the months leading up to his exit, he wasn’t given sufficient backing in the transfer market and made it clear that if the club’s ambitions no longer aligned with his own, he would move on. He aptly termed it “Terminado” and remained true to his word.

Rodgers’ tenure with Leicester was largely successful, guiding them to two fifth-place finishes in the English Premier League, an FA Cup triumph, and a Europa Conference League semi-final.

However, this season it all went pear-shaped as Leicester found themselves languishing near the relegation zone, ultimately leading to his dismissal in April.

Following this, he supposedly expressed a desire to take a year-long break from the game, and upon his return, seek a position in a foreign league. However, with the Celtic vacancy arising sooner than anticipated, the former Liverpool boss is now weighing his options.

Leeds United, relegated alongside Leicester last month, are also on the hunt for a new head coach and have been eyeing up Rodgers, so he’s not short of options.

Celtic, meanwhile, won’t be putting all their eggs in one basket and are said to be talking to other candidates. When all is said and done, I’d happily welcome Rodgers back to Celtic.

In his first stint, he won all seven domestic trophies available to him, achieved Champions League qualification, and introduced much-needed modernity through sport science and analytics.

In the transfer market, though, there were too many duds. Dorus de Vries, Cristian Gamboa, Eboue Kouassi, Kundai Benyu, Marvin Compper, Jack Hendry, Lewis Morgan, Oliver Burke, Charly Musonda, Daniel Arzani, Youssouf Mulumbu, Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Jeremy Toljan were signed under his watch and all failed to cut the mustard.

If Rodgers returns as manager, it is crucial that he is involved in recruitment but does not hold all the power in this area.

Celtic has already shown their commitment to their transfer plans, as evidenced by the pursuit of Odin Thiago Holm, a 20-year-old midfielder from Valerenga.

Mark Lawwell, the head of first-team scouting and recruitment, will have already identified numerous targets and is wasting no time in making moves.

Regarding Rodgers’ backroom team, his right-hand man Chris Davies is being considered for the top job at Swansea, as well as Postecoglou’s coaching set-up at Spurs.

Rumours are now circulating that club hero Scott Brown, who enjoyed an impressive first season in management at Fleetwood Town, could be brought in as the number two.

I would be surprised if this materialises. Broony has only got started in England and will want to gain more experience before coming back to Celtic, should that ever happen.

I imagine, one way or another, the situation will gather pace over the next few days.

I understand some may have concerns that Rodgers may be tempted back to the EPL at the first opportunity, but I’ve resigned myself to the fact that this is how it works now at Celtic.

They have to keep churning out players and managers because much smaller teams with significantly heftier bank balances will swoop in and sweep up. The club must be astute in its business, as Postecoglou showed during his short tenure.

Should we see a breakthrough with Brendan, then the major challenge will be making it out of the Champions League group stages.

Celtic will undoubtedly give him a sizeable transfer budget and it’s in Europe where supporters demand progression.

Only a few months ago, I doubt many would have predicted the current situation, but football is a funny old game.

The bookies have Rodgers priced at 1/5 to take over, but let’s not forget Eddie Howe was 1/10 in May 2021. Nothing’s guaranteed until a contract is signed.