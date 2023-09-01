Soccer opinion: Worries for Celtic heading into the derby

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is already feeling the heat after another insipid performance on Saturday when Celtic were held scoreless by St Johnstone

All’s not well in the world of Celtic - on and off the pitch.

I’ve cut the club some slack over the summer and kept faith that they would properly strengthen after last season’s tremendous success, but, alas, it appears that the board has reverted back to the old ways.

Last Saturday, the Hoops drew 0-0 against St Johnstone at Parkhead and have now gone two domestic games without scoring for the first time since May 2018.

Yes, injuries to key players have disrupted the squad, but there was enough on that field to win the match comfortably. To put things into context, the Saints have lost 4-0, 2-0 and 2-0 to Stirling Albion, Hearts and Ross County so far this campaign.

Matt O’Riley was guilty of squandering numerous clear-cut chances, but his tendency to try to pass the ball into the net rather than put his foot through it brought decent saves out of goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov. And throughout the 90 minutes we were again served up the slow, side-to-side and pedestrian football that saw the Bhoys dumped out of the League Cup against Kilmarnock.

Kyogo’s positioning seems deeper than last season, when he notched 27 league goals, which appears to be designed to let others in behind and capitalise on his movement and sharpness. But that only works if you have team-mates with power and pace who can pull this off - and O’Riley and David Turnbull aren’t those types of midfielders.

After the final whistle, the manager, noticeably dejected, reinforced that he wants better players in the door.

“We need to improve for sure,” he said.

“I spoke to the club when I came in and, [after] assessing the squad, we need to improve the quality.

“It’s clear if you see the team, if you go back to my first time here the team was fast and dynamic, got through the lines quickly, created and scored goals. So this is what we’ll eventually get to. But we’re missing those certain profiles so hopefully we can bring that into the squad and be a lot cleaner and a lot quicker in our play.”

Brendan Rodgers’ second tenure is giving off a distinct sense of déjà vu, and we’re only a few months into it. Last time around it was obvious during his final season that he felt the board hadn’t sufficiently backed him and were failing to match his ambitions. The infamous ‘terminado’ press conference still lingers in the memory.

In August of 2018, when asked if it would be over at Celtic if they stopped pushing for progress, he said: “Yeah. My job is done then. Terminado. Gone. But that’s the challenge. You have to test yourself to the limit. You have to be courageous as a club. But it’s no good if I just sit back and get comfortable. Being comfortable is the enemy of progress.

“I never allow it in my own life or professional life. You see it in sports and in industry. The minute you think you’re doing OK it can quickly disappear, and that’s the greatest institutions. You have to be mindful of that and keep getting stronger and stronger.”

Rodgers is the type of man who chooses his words carefully. When he speaks out, as he did after Saturday’s game, it’s evident that he’s applying pressure to the recruitment department to secure higher-calibre players.

Mark Lawwell, who’s in charge of recruitment and is the son of the former CEO and current chairman Peter, appears to have focused on bringing in those with potential - and there’s nothing wrong with that.

However, after losing Jota, Aaron Mooy and Carl Starfelt - three key components of last season’s treble - he has bypassed what’s needed for the here and now.

Nat Phillips: Liverpool Bhoys told me Celtic is the perfect place for me



🗣️ "I can’t wait to get going, I can’t wait to play in front of the home fans and I’m looking forward to being out there on the pitch."#WelcomeNat | #CelticFC 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 31, 2023

Six weeks ago, I feared the window would fizzle out with the club not signing players who will improve the first XI, and that’s exactly what’s transpired. At the time of writing (Tuesday morning), there’s talk that Celtic will bring in five new players before the window shuts.

However, putting yourself in such a precarious position indicates a lack of proper planning and suggests a team that has regressed since the previous manager’s departure.

Ange Postecoglou deserves credit for quickly recognising the shortcomings at the top. Shortly after joining, he publicly criticised the club for its slow approach to transfers and emphasised the need for an aggressive recruitment strategy.

So, unless they can pull something spectacular out of the hat in these last few days, the Bhoys are going into Sunday’s derby at Ibrox as underdogs (kick-off 12pm).

The sad thing is, Rangers are absolutely awful and have beefed up their squad this summer largely with freebies and players that clubs were only too happy to sell.

It will be an intense atmosphere with no away allocation, and should it go pear-shaped on the day for Rodgers, then things could get even uglier than they are now. Yes, many fans are unhappy with the board, but there are still those who haven’t forgiven him for how he left four years ago and will be happy to call for his head after such a lacklustre start.

Honduran winger Luis Palma has arrived for a medical from Greek club Aris, marking what’s sure to be a few days of chaos.

The frantic scramble for last-minute deals and heading into the Champions League underprepared is a script we’ve seen play out many times before. Celtic certainly has the financial resources, but there seems to be a reluctance to spend. A club like no other? More like a club with no ambition.