Soccer: Plunkett overcome Mossley in high-scoring Intermediate Cup tie

McComb's Coach Travel IFA Intermediate Cup, Round Four

St Oliver Plunkett 5-2 Mossley

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT FC advanced into the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Cup as they found their goalscoring touch in the second half to get the better of Mossley at Lenadoon Park on Saturday.

The hosts had to battle back from the concession of the opening goal from Timmy Adamson in the opening period with Stephen O'Neill ensuring it was level at the break, but the hosts took over in the second period with the breeze in their favour as they struck twice in the space of three minutes and while Mossley pulled one back shortly after, a brace from substitute Mark Sloan put the issue beyond doubt late on.

On a breezy afternoon with rainy intervals, both sides took a little while to settle on the heavy ground, but it was Plunkett trying to force the issue with Jody Lunch screwing an early opportunity wide and on 10 minutes, Eugene Reid weaved his way through and although there were huge appeals from the hosts that he had been fouled inside the box, play continued with the ball breaking out to Gary Dunlop who thumped a shot that appeared to have been helped off target by a Mossley defender.

O'Neill then stung the palms of Daniel McWilliams in the visitors' goal and while the chances were coming for the hosts, Mossley seemed content to absorb pressure and look for the counter.

On a couple of occasions, the long ball upfield was just a little off and on one of those forays, a ball out to Kurt Cooper on the right gave him a sight of goal, but he couldn't get hold of the shot.

Joshua Green. then saw his hooked effort just miss the target and after Plunkett had appeals for a handball at the other end waved away, Mossley's Stephen Lecky went close with a well-struck free-kick.

The opening goal of the afternoon finally came on 34 minutes and again it was from a counter as they pounced on a loose ball with it slid up the right wing to Kurt Cooper who played a fine ball inside to Adamson and his finish was composed and he found the far corner of the net.

The onus was on Plunkett to respond and they did so seven minutes later as a move from the back eventually led to O'Neill getting a bit of room in a central position. Instead of taking on the shot, he sprayed it out to Michael Morgan on the right and his cross found O'Neill who had continued his run to the back post, nodding home off the post to level.

The visitors had a big chance to retake the lead straight away as Lecky had a free header from a corner, but his effort went just outside the post with the score 1-1 at the half.

Plunkett appeared to have gained a little momentum and they were again the team pressing in the second period with Eugene Reid's well-struck half-volley early on well gathered by McWilliams, but he would head his team into the lead in the 58th minute as he met Sean Jackson's corner.

It was 3-1 three minutes later and Conall Duffy produced a good first touch from a long ball to control on the right of goal and slide across to Jackson to finish and claim. well-deserved goal for his performance.

However, three minutes later, Mossley struck back as a throw-in on the right was boded up in the air and Bobbie Crowe swung a boot with the ball looping into the net as it was game-on once more.

The hosts went in search of another to restore a two-goal advantage and Gary Dunlop wasn't far away with a hooked effort from a tight angle, while at the other end, Mark Tweedie's pile driver from range was always rising as it flew over.

Mossley were still in this cup tie, but on 79 minutes their task was made much tougher as substitute Sloan pounced on a slip in the visitors' defence to gather and slot home despite protests that were waved away.

The icing on the cake arrived in the final minute of normal time with Sloan getting his second as he hooked home from Jackson's clipped ball into his path, sealing Plunkett's passage into the last eight.

SOPFC: D McMahon, M Mervyn, M Webb, M McCusker, M Healy, E Reid (P McParland 80), J Lynch (S Killyleagh 87), C Duffy (C Reid 87), G Dunlop (M Sloan 68), S Jackson, S O'Neill

Goals: S O'Neill 41; E Reid 58; S Jackson 61; M Sloan 79, 90

MOSSLEY: D McWilliams, J Green, T Agnew, S Lecky, M Tweedier, T Adamson, K Cooper, A McFarlane (A Surgeoner 48), J Coulter (J Rainey 80), S Dykes, B Crowe

Goals: T Adamson 34; B Crowe 64