Social distancing markings to be replaced in the Waterworks

WALK THIS WAY: A one-way system is in operation at the Waterworks

SOCIAL distancing markings at the Waterworks is to be replaced by Belfast City Council.

The signage, which was erected at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has since worn away with Belfast City Council saying it will be replaced.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said: “Sinn Fein contacted Belfast City Council requesting the replacement of social distancing markings in one of our most busy parks.

“I welcome Council’s prompt response and commitment to replace the social distancing markings and signage in the Waterworks.

“These markings to aid the free flow of park users during the pandemic were helpful at the start of the Covid crisis but have worn away.

There have been frustrations voiced by some park users when the park is at it is most busy that people can bunch up causing bottle necks with little chance for proper social distancing.

“At times our parks are very busy with people taking their daily exercise and a one-way system would be important to increase people’s safety.

“Of course we are still strongly encouraging people to stay at home and only go out for the recommended reasons.

“It is difficult for people during the lockdown and our parks play a vital role in promoting positive health messages and particularly positive mental health through walking, running and exercising with the dog.

“Belfast City Council have a role to play in encouraging and promoting that necessary social distancing and I’m grateful for their assistance. Council should look at similar measures in other parks.”