SOUTH BELFAST: Funding boost for Ormeau Road special needs charity Sólás

A SOUTH Belfast organisation that supports children and young people with a broad range of additional needs, including autism and ASD, has been awarded a funding boost.

Sólás, on the Ormeau Road has received a grant of £92,434 by the Dormant Accounts Fund NI.

The Dormant Accounts Fund NI, which is delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund in conjunction with the Department of Finance, is supporting the Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector to be more resilient and prepared for the future.

Sólás is using their grant to improve the financial stability of the organisation by expanding and consolidating their services for children and young people with additional needs in the Belfast area.

Over three years the project will provide resources to manage the growth of their respite, after schools and self-directed support services which will generate more income and increase the long-term viability of the organisation. The project will also raise awareness of the support packages they can provide.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m delighted to be able to announce these grants. We know many organisations are trying to plan for the long-term and thinking about the changes they need to make to become more resilient and sustainable.

"Those changes require leadership, strategic planning, new skills and strong governance. Those are things for which funding often isn’t available.

"The Dormant Accounts Fund is providing flexible, multi-year funding to allow a diverse range of organisations to plan for a more secure future.

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy added: “These projects show the value of the Dormant Accounts Fund NI. The ability to provide multi-year funding is critical to helping community groups like this to become more sustainable.

"I would encourage other organisations that have plans to build their long-term resilience to consider applying to the programme.”