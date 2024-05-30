University district gas leak 'criminal damage'

CLOSURE: Part of University Street was sealed off on Saturday morning when gas was detected

A GAS leak in South Belfast which resulted in part of University Street being closed on Saturday morning is being investigated as criminal damage to the pipeline.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 9.35am and a number of homes had to be evacuated.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance and, a number of properties in the area were evacuated whilst they dealt with the leak.

“The road was closed between the Ormeau Road and Westminster Street for a period of time, but has now re-opened to motorists.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 417 of 25/05/24.”