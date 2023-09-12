Call for organised response to racially-motivated crimes

LOCAL businesses in South Belfast came together this week to formulate their response to a spate of racially-motivated crimes.

In August, a tech shop and internet cafe owned by a Sudanese man in the Sandy Row area was gutted in an arson attack.

Previous attacks on his business this year included the paintbombing of his door and the smashing of windows – culminating in the eventual torching of his workplace.

In Dunmurry, Nazi flags which featured swastikas and the SS 'Death's Head' symbol were erected on lampposts outside the Belfast Iqraa Mosque, sparking widespread political condemnation.

This week, an arson attack on a supermarket on the Donegall Road in the early hours of Monday morning is also being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

The Belfast Multi-Cultural Association’s building on Donegall Pass has also been targeted twice in just over a year, forcing members to put the building up for sale.

In response to the attacks, human rights group, Participation and the Practice of Rights (PPR) organised a meeting with local businesses and statutory agencies.

Recent figures released last week show that the number of racially motivated hate incidents between July 2022 and June 2023 is 1,267, 34 fewer than the year before.

Seán Brady of PPR said an organised response is needed to the attacks.

"It is hard to miss a rise in organised racist violence in our society from Nazi flags in Dunmurry, the multi-cultural resource society being burnt out twice and attacks on local businesses," he said.

"South Belfast seems to be the epicentre of racist violence, even though it is one of the most diverse parts of the city.

"The Sandy Row and Donegall Road areas have been destroyed by paramilitaries and dereliction over the years and is now being built up by ethnic minorities opening up businesses and creating jobs, yet they are being attacked basically every week.

"From our perspective, it is organised and it needs an organised response. The purpose of the meeting was to pull together people who are involved in response. It included politicians, civil society groups and other statutory bodies.

Unfortunately couldn’t attend meeting organised to address racist attacks inc on a number of newcomer-owned businesses in South Belfast. Thanks to the organisers and @gerardmcd93 for attending on my behalf - we’ll continue to work with communities & partners to make this right https://t.co/4mb87dAO4a — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) August 31, 2023

"There were various commitments made by various bodies to monitor what happens in the coming weeks and meet again in November."

South Belfast PSNI Superintendent Finola Dornan also attended the meeting to listen to the concerns raised.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Belfast Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones insisted police do take racially motivated hate crimes "extremely seriously".

“Northern Ireland is a diverse society and we need to welcome members of ethnic communities and they need to feel safe," he said.

"We work closely with key stakeholders and partner agencies to address issues and concerns, which directly impact those migrant and ethnic minority communities that call Northern Ireland home.

"This was a productive and informative opportunity to hear from those directly affected and people who are advocating for an increased focus and collaborative working approach to tackle hate crime across Northern Ireland.

"This is a priority for the Police Service. Our officers are there to support victims and others affected, to feel safe in their local communities.

“As an organisation, we understand the impact these type of attacks have on vulnerable people and any reports of hate crime are taken very seriously. No-one should feel intimidated or threatened due to their ethnicity and officers will continue to pursue those who commit those offences and bring them before the courts.

“It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected. If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact us on 101. Our officers are here to help you and can make sure you get access to the support you need."