South Belfast MP nominates Gaza healthcare workers for Nobel Peace Prize

SOUTH Belfast MP Claire Hanna has nominated healthcare workers in Gaza for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The SDLP MP's nomination is in recognition of what she says are the healthcare workers' "heroic efforts in the face of unimaginable humanitarian devastation in Gaza".

Ms Hanna previously sponsored a motion in Parliament alongside MPs from Labour, Plaid Cymru, SNP and Alliance that called on the House of Commons to "encourage as many of those as possible who qualify to nominate [Gaza Health Workers] for the Nobel Peace Prize."

23.1.2024 HWW-Palestine Update: 403 healthcare workers (4 HCWs /day) were murdered by Israeli Occupation Forces in Palestine since 7th October 2023 including 136 doctors, 118 nurses, and 149 other healthcare workers. #NotATarget #CeaseFireNow #Palestine #Gaza #WarCrimes #GazaWar pic.twitter.com/E4dCeZhu2k — Healthcare Workers Watch - Palestine (@HCWWatch) January 25, 2024

Nominations for the world's most prestigious peace prize can only be made by a select criteria of individuals which includes members of world parliaments and former prize winners.

Following the nomination, Claire Hanna said: “As of the first of January 2024, 374 health workers have been killed in Gaza, 150 healthcare workers have been detained or abducted and 102 ambulances have been bombed, the circumstances in which these healthcare workers are enduring is beyond horrific.

"Every day, healthcare workers are risking their lives for their fellow citizens without access to basic medical care such as anaesthetic or even sanitary products. The international community must step up their efforts to deliver an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

"The nomination of healthcare workers in Gaza for the Nobel Peace Prize will hopefully bring renewed attention to the conflict and force many within the international community to respond with agency and urgency."