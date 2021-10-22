South Belfast residents help clean up Lisburn Road alleyway

A GROUP of South Belfast residents have come together to improve the local area through a major clean-up project off the Lisburn Road.

The Adelaide Residents' Group helped clear the alleyway between Adelaide Avenue and Lisburn Avenue to create a welcoming space for their neighbours.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The good weather was in our favour and the goodwill of local residents is always on our side when it comes to any initiative aimed at improving the neighbourhood.

“Keeping the place clean and tidy and just taking pride in our surroundings has a massive impact on people’s sense of wellbeing.

"We had brilliant craic - neighbours got to know each other, got to know other ways they could help each other.

“The Lisburn Road area draws in a very diverse, multicultural, community of people wanting to live work and study in the city but to hold onto that sense of being in a village.

“These neighbourhood events really underpin that sense of belonging and community cohesiveness.

“Everyone feels looked out for, looked after, safer, and happier after being part of these initiatives. It just makes you and everyone round you feel good.”

The residents were supported by the Belfast City Council ’s City and Neighbourhood Awareness Department and were joined by SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown for the clean-up.

“This is something that I have been working with communities on and I’ve noticed since coronavirus arrived a year and a half ago and as more people have been working from home that they notice the environment around them and realise the potential of these spaces,” he explained.

“I had worked with the group before on the mural down at Adelaide Station which had been a canvas for graffiti for years and was taking away from the look of the area.

“They are really doing a lot of work to build planters and grow plants to reclaim the space and it’s something that more and more people are realising just takes a bit of confidence and organisation.

“We find that tends to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour because if an area looks neglected, then it attracts neglect - I have even found in some of the entries that whenever houses have gone up for sale that agents used photographs of the entries as a selling point.

“The residents of the area would be very conscious that a lot of people would travel through the railway station and want to make it nicer for them because they are proud of their area and want to encourage people to come to the Lisburn Road.

“There is a benefit for everyone off the back of what they are doing so it’s good to see and is a really positive thing.”