Council set to tackle parking issues preventing bin collection

WELCOME: SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown is working to have refuse collection issues resolved

A BELFAST Councillor has welcomed a pilot scheme to tackle parking issues which are affecting Belfast City Council’s ability to empty residents’ bins.

The Council is working with the PSNI and Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to target hotspots where Council bin and recycling vehicles often cannot get access.

The areas covered for the pilot scheme are:

Stranmillis Road

Donegall Road/Village

Cregagh Road/Loopland

Lower Ormeau/Park Road

Iveagh (Broadway)

Springfield Road

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said: “Many residents in the city are at their wits’ end with the build-up of waste in their areas as result of missed bin and recycling collections.

"While many of the streets which are worst affected weren’t designed to accommodate cars or refuse lorries given their age, this is exacerbated by poor parking, resulting in bins overflowing, litter accumulating and vermin being attracted.

“I have been working with affected communities to try to find solutions that the council can implement, but this pilot is a really positive development as it brings in those statutory partners who have the power to tackle the underlying causes of these problems.

“It’ll also hopefully have other knock-on benefits such as making these streets more accessible for emergency vehicles, as I know this is of concern to many people.”