SPECIAL VIDEO REPORT: Big Seamy sings the praises of the Hills of Hannahstown

One of Belfast’s best known GAA clubs has teamed up with on one of the country’s favourite entertainers to record a video to help lift club spirits during the current lockdown.

Popular Belfast singer and musician Seamy McPeake recorded a version of the Goats Don’t Shave hit ‘Hills of Donegal’ but this time changing the lyrics for his own version of “Hills of Hannahstown’ – with hilarious results.

Lámh Dhearg’s Paul Buchanan explained how the song and video came about.

“Our club, like many other clubs, are doing excellent work using social media to keep connectivity with their members through many activities, he said.

“Lámh Dhearg contacted former player and good friend of the club and Hannahstown, Seamus McPeake, to sing a few songs to help lift their spirits during these surreal and unprecedented times.

“Seamus being a character, gentleman and a very talented musician and singer went one step further and was very innovative.

“Seamus recorded a song and a video dedicated to club members and the Hannahstown community.

“The song and video ‘Lámh Dhearg The Hills of Hannahstown’ has made a big impact and raised everyone’s spirits. If you want to see more, then tune into Seamus’ weekly show on Facebook at 8 tonight.

“Maith thú Seamus.”