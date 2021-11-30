Spend Local cards boosts High Street by over £100m – but just two weeks to go

THE High Street Scheme has injected over £100m so far into retail, hospitality and service sectors, it has been revealed.

The scheme will close on December 14 when the Spend Local pre-paid cards will cease to be valid.

Speaking this week, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “The purpose of the High Street Scheme is to stimulate local businesses, including retail, hospitality and service sector outlets, which had been hit hardest during the pandemic.

"It is great to report that we have now boosted spending in these sectors by at least £100m and that the scheme is delivering that much-needed cash injection.

“I have been told by businesses, chambers of commerce and trade representatives from all parts of Northern Ireland how important Spend Local cards have been in helping them recover from the severest impacts of the pandemic.”

However, with two weeks of the scheme remaining, the Minister is keen to ensure that all Spend Local cards are used in full.

“December 14 is not far away. To those people who have yet to activate or use their Spend Local card, I urge you to do it now. It is important that every card holder spends every penny on their £100 card in order to maximise the benefit. Every penny counts, so check you balance and spend it all.

“I have been hugely encouraged that so many people have carefully considered where best to use their Spend Local card to help their local shops, restaurants and services. I want to thank them for that. As we enter the last fortnight, my message remains: spend it now, spend it all and spend it local.”

The Minister also reminded cardholders that as well as spending local, they can also support businesses through shopping safely by wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and using contactless payment where possible.

Cardholders can check their balance, view transaction history, terms and conditions or find answers to frequently asked questions relating to the cards by visiting the DfE Spend Local page.

When an applicant receives their card, they must activate it through a computer-operated phone system or text message and make the first payment using a pin, before they can start to use it for contactless payments.