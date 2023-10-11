Sport has the power to heal: Ulster GAA on Euro '28 decision

THE hosting of soccer matches at a newly built Casement Park during Euro ’28 will be a “compelling symbol of the power that sport has to unite people from every generation and background”, according to Ulster GAA.

Belfast is set to be a host city for UEFA EURO 2028 after the UK and Ireland won the right to stage the tournament. The news follows the pioneering joint bid to host EURO 2028 submitted by the Irish Football Association, the Football Association of Ireland, the Scottish Football Association, the Football Association of Wales and the Football Association being accepted by UEFA following a bid presentation at its headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Casement Park will be one of ten stadiums in Ireland and Britain to host the finals with up to five games to be played at the West Belfast venue.

Ulster GAA CEO, Brian McAvoy, said: “The GAA prides itself in delivering for society and the inclusion of Casement Park in this successful UEFA EURO 2028 bid is recognition of the major role we play in enriching the lives of our communities. It is also testament to the partnership that has developed with the Irish Football Association.

“Casement Park hosting top level international soccer matches as part of UEFA EURO 2028 will be a compelling symbol of the power that sport has to unite people from every generation and background.

“As has happened with other GAA venues on the island in staging games from other codes, we will play our full part in helping to deliver a truly ground-breaking and inclusive tournament for the benefit of everyone.”

Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: “The Irish Football Association is delighted to be part of the successful bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 alongside our counterparts across the UK and Ireland.

“Together, our vision is to stage the greatest ever UEFA EURO tournament, an event that unites and inspires everyone – delivering football for all, football for good, football for the future.

“We will make fans very welcome here in Northern Ireland and our role in this tournament will remind the world what a great city Belfast is.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “I am hugely proud that Belfast will take its place alongside other iconic host cities across these islands to welcome fans from Europe and beyond for UEFA EURO 2028.

“The inclusion of Belfast in the successful UK and Ireland bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 is testament to our city’s rich and diverse tourism and culture offering, coupled with our proven expertise and track record of success in hosting world class major events. I know we will deliver a fantastic visitor experience, creating lifelong memories, and I am excited at what the future holds for our wonderful city.”