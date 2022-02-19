Former Ardoyne pub to be site of new social housing

WELCOME: North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly at the former Sportsman Bar near the Ardoyne roundabout

PLANNING permission has been granted to demolish a former Ardoyne pub and replace it with social housing.

At this week's City Hall Planning Committee, the green light was given to plans by Developer, O’Toole and Starkey Ltd to demolish the Sportsman building on the Crumlin Road and build seven three-bedroom houses on the site.

The layout of each terraced house includes a living room, kitchen/dining room and toilet on the ground floor, with a private exterior yard to the rear

Upstairs will consist of two bedrooms, the main bathroom and an outdoor terrace to the rear.

Master bedrooms are proposed on the second floor, with another external terrace to the front overlooking Crumlin Road and a rooftop terrace. The total internal area of each townhouse is 96sqm.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly welcomed progress on the application.

“It is great news that the derelict Sportsman Bar on the Crumlin Road is going to be used for housing in an area with great housing stress," he said.

“Sinn Féin are committed to delivering social and affordable homes.”