MESS: Springfield Mill resident Charles Moran has had enough of the problems

CLANMIL Housing say they will address a number of issues at a West Belfast apartment block after concerns raised from a local resident.

Charles Moran contacted the Andersonstown News to express his anger at living conditions at Springfield Mill, a complex of ten apartments off the Springfield Road which is run by Clanmil Housing.

"I have lived here for 15 years and have never seen the place in such a state," he explained. "The front door is hanging off. It has been like that for a while now and it is terrible looking, considering it is the main door to the apartments.

"The front is also hanging off the gas meter box.

"The bins and a load of rubbish has been left in the service area room inside. The stench is shocking. I know there was disruption with collections over Christmas and New Year but it is not good enough to leave the place in this state.

"I would call on Clanmil to do something urgently to address the issues. As a resident, I just want to live in a clean environment."

A spokesperson for Clanmil Housing said: "We are in the process of sourcing a new front door at Springfield Mill after it was severely damaged by someone who is not a Clanmil tenant.

"A temporary front door was installed in December and all tenants provided with a key, so that the building is secure. We expect the new front door to be in place by February.

"The gas meter boxes at the building were damaged during a storm in late 2023 and reported to our Repairs desk. These are being replaced today (January 5).

"Rubbish collection is managed by an external contractor who collect the bins and ensure they are picked up at the front of the building.

"Excess rubbish had built up over the festive period and this will be collected within the next five days by the contractor."