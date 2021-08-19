Councillor refuses to walk away from Springfield Road crossing call

SINN Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has described the approach taken by the Department for Infrastructure to traffic calming on the Springfield Road as “short-sighted”.



Highlighting her concerns, Councillor Canavan said: “I have been urging the Department to replace a zebra crossing on the Springfield Road close to the junction of Springfield Avenue with traffic lights to improve safety and prevent a tragedy.



“I recently carried out an onsite meeting with Department officials to show them the full extent of the problem after they said they had no plans to change the zebra crossing to a puffin-controlled crossing.



“I am extremely disappointed that the Department maintain that they will not change their position.



“The volume of traffic is set to continue to increase on the Springfield Road particularly given new developments are being built in West Belfast and the Department isn’t taking this into account.”



A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “As a result of concerns raised by a local councillor about the zebra crossing, officials carried out an assessment to determine if it should be changed to a puffin type crossing.



“Their investigations indicated that the zebra crossing facility caters well for the present level of pedestrians on this part of the Springfield Road. An examination of the report collision history at this location has not highlighted any significant issues. However Minister Mallon has asked officials to keep this location under review.



“Any instances of drivers not stopping at the crossing for pedestrians can be reported to local police on the non-emergency number 101.”