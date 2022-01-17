Department to carry out traffic survey on Springfield Road

THE Department for Infrastructure is to carry out a pedestrian and vehicle survey on a busy stretch of the Springfield Road, where two people have lost their lives in recent years.

Local residents and community reps have campaigned for a number of years to have a pedestrian crossing installed at the Springield Road junction with Norglen Parade.

Recent casualties on the Springfield Road include 13-year-old Eoin Hamill who lost his life in January 2020, and 24-year-old Lucy McIlhatton was knocked down and killed in January 2021.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has instructed officials to carry out a survey of the area, which locals hope will be completed in the coming weeks.

It comes after West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly raised the issue in the Assembly.

The Sinn Féin woman said: "The day after I put the question into the department there was another road traffic accident.

"It's consistent in terms of accidents there, so it's extremely important that the department takes a serious look at it."

Ms Reilly said the survey should be given "priority" due the volume of road traffic accidents on the Springfield Road.

"I think the department agreeing to take this first step – and it is a first step – is significant," she said.

"I will continue to hold their feet to the fire in terms of the time frame on the completion of that, because the sooner it's done the better.

"Around the Alverno Garage and the bus stop, when people get off the bus or when they come out of the garage they're trying to cross four lanes. If we could have some traffic management system it would make the road safer."

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly added: "This isn't about adding to congestion or more traffic on the Springfield Road. We're not necessarily asking for a set of traffic lights, but maybe a controlled crossing, a safe crossing – that could be a zebra crossing for residents in Turf Lodge, people going to Holy Trinity School, people going to the garage or getting to the bus stop."