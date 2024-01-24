Families hope to conclude Springhill/Westrock inquest before May deadline

TOGETHER: Wednesday will see the inquest into the Springhill/Westrock massacre resume with families pushing for it to conclude before the 1 May deadline

THE inquest into the Springhill/Westrock Massacre will resume on Wednesday with families pushing to see the inquest through to the end before the 1 May deadline when the British government's controversial Legacy Bill will come into effect.

On 9 July 1972 the British Army shot dead five innocent civilians: Fr Noel Fitzpatrick, Margaret Gargan, David McCafferty, Paddy Butler and John Dougal in West Belfast.

Natasha Butler, granddaughter of Paddy Butler, said this stage of the inquest will be focusing on engineering and ballistic experts.

Natasha said: “There will be just one witness on Wednesday and it begins at 10.30am but we’re not sure how long that one witness is expected to run.

“Engineering experts are attending the inquest. The inquest will be be shown maps which will include the locations of all of the victims as well as cross-examining witnesses and looking at the evidence of other witnesses.

“This stage will last for 12 weeks and we will be trying to have the inquest completed before the 1 May deadline imposed by the Legacy Bill. We had three weeks in February and three weeks in November. This stage will include engineering experts, ballistic experts, pathologists findings, civilian witnesses as well as the military’s witnesses."

The Springhill/Westrock Inquest will resume tomorrow at 10:30 am in Courtoom 16 Laganside Court for Week 7. Tomorrow is reserved for outstanding legal arguments. pic.twitter.com/OWXzboUOiu — Natasha Butler (@90ButlerNatasha) January 21, 2024

Natasha said the families remain hopeful the inquest will be finished in time and said the coroner had allocated 12 weeks to ensure there would be enough time.

“We are expecting 12 weeks will get it finished completely. The coroner scheduled 12 weeks just in case any legal arguments come up which might take a bit more time and he did so to make sure we can get it finished before the 1 May deadline.

“We’re hopeful we will get it finished and the coroner is doing everything in his power to get it finished. The only thing we can do is to put our trust in him and he has been very good and he’s been very fair."

Natasha added that the families remain determined to see the inquest through to the end and would be doing so with the memory of David McCafferty Sr in their mind. Mr McCafferty passed away aged 93 before Christmas.

Natasha said: “It’s good we have this chance because with the Legacy Bill we have been anxious. It’s good the coroner has brought it forward to give us a fighting chance to get it concluded. Our families remain determined to see the inquest through to the end and also on behalf of Mr McCafferty, the father of David McCafferty, who we tragically lost before Christmas and who was unable to be with us to see the inquest through to the end.”