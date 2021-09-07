US support for Springhill-Westrock families in their quest for justice

THE Springhill-Westrock Massacre families have welcomed US support for their campaign for justice, following a meeting with a prominent member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH).

On July 9 1972, five innocent people – including three teenagers – were shot dead by the British Army between the Springhill and Westrock estates in West Belfast.

The deaths of Margaret Gargan (13), John Dougal (16), David McCafferty (15), father-of-six Patrick Butler (38), and local parish priest Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), were never properly investigated.

Despite having their case listed for inquest, the Springhill-Westrock Massacre families are faced with a further denial of justice due to British Government plans to introduce an amnesty for all 'Troubles' killings prior to 1998.

A meeting between the families and the AOH's Freedom for All Ireland Chair, Martin Galvin, took place at Áras Uí Chonghaile on Tuesday night.

During the meeting, which was facilitated by Relatives For Justice, Mr Galvin pledged to support the families in highlighting their case.

Dee Donnelly, who chairs the Springhill-Westrock Massacre campaign, said: "It was a very positive meeting in that he met with surviving family members and heard their stories first hand.

"In hearing from them he has agreed to go back to Irish America to highlight our case and to seek some sort of justice. He has given a guarantee that he will fight our corner.

"The AOH will be coming here in January to coincide with the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, and they will be coming on a site visit with us. We're going to take them round where the murders happened.

"We all know that Irish America helped broker the Good Friday Agreement, so it's very encouraging to have the AOH on board.

"We've been granted our inquest, we are in the second year of the Lord Chief Justice's five year plan, but the British Government are trying to pull the shutters down on us. It's a massive kick in the teeth, but the fact that Irish America is willing to help us find justice is a massive boost."

Mr Galvin travelled to Ireland last weekend to present Freedom for all Ireland (FFAI) grants to 15 local groups including the Ballymurphy Massacre campaign and Relatives for Justice.

Martin Galvin presenting a cheque to the Ballymurphy Massacre Families

The Ancient Order of Hibernians has also drawn up a congressional letter opposing the British Government's controversial legacy proposals.

Speaking about the proposals last week, Mr Galvin told the Andersonstown News that British proposals had created a "crisis" that required "American pressure".

"We've heard Brandon Lewis tell American groups that we have to be pragmatic, and it might be pragmatic for the British not to allow any sort of procedure that would allow the truth to come out about their killings or collusion," he said.