Our man with the sideways look at life took up his camera and went forth to visit the Orange shenanigans at Stormont last week. This is what he found.
Bryson of the Failey is doing a victory lap and the teams haven't got off the coaches yet. He's like a wee puppy with a squeaky toy. Bless. pic.twitter.com/FjaC3VDrZx— Squinter (@squinteratn) May 17, 2022
That “song” doing the rounds. Before the deflections start coming, remember:June 3, 2022
- someone wrote it
- they shared it with others
- those people learned it by heart
- not one of the people singing or clapping along sees a problem with it.
Absolutely heart-sick this morning.