SQUINTER: Why there’s inherent woe in having a go

A NEW Irish News poll has the SDLP languishing at under 10 per cent with the starting gun for the May Assembly election already having been fired with fully three months still to go.

Hard to say exactly why the SDLP is in the political doldrums. After all, we’re in a period of great unstability and the expectation might have been that relatively young Europhile leader Colum Eastwood might be well placed to appeal to a younger Remain cohort depressed and disillusioned at how older Conservatives and unionists have messed things up so royally.



One of the things that a lot of people – Squinter included – identified as a peculiarly Columish trait was how he bases his party’s offering to a rather dangerous extent on a negative: i.e. that the SDLP isn’t Sinn Féin. Needless to say, there’s never been any love lost between the parties and the two of them taking lumps out of each other is not what you might call a new development. But anyone who follows local politics can’t fail to have noticed that Colum brings Sinn Féin bashing to undreamt-of new heights. And Squinter’s got a theory about it. Kind of.



There were older members of the SDLP who genuinely, properly despised Sinn Féin. Still are. Much of the enmity was and is class-based – lawyers, doctors and teachers with a strong sense of entitlement who were horrified at the rise of a party made up, as they saw it, of ex-prisoners and street agitators.



Squinter might be wrong, but he doesn’t think Colum Eastwood has that visceral contempt for Sinn Féin. In fact, Squinter reckons his having a go at Sinn Féin every time the wind blows or the rain falls is more of a considered political strategy – and likely not all his own.



Colum has been SDLP leader coming on seven years now and one of the most striking aspects of his time at the helm has been the enthusiasm with which he has pursued links with the two major parties in the South. In 2019 the party overwhelmingly backed his plan to enter into a partnership with Fianna Fáil. And so we’ve been treated to the sight of Fianna Fáil figures who wouldn’t know Buckna from Buckfast being led over the border by the SDLP to take a look around. Fine Gael TDs have joined in too, traipsing North for a half-hour of leafleting selfies.



And somewhere along the line, whether by way of advice or natural rubbing-off, Colum has decided that the Southern ‘Big Two’ strategy of trying to frighten the horses about Sinn Féin and the IRA every time the party opens its mouth is the way to go. Just one problem with that: It isn’t.



Since the Chucks first entered the political fray in the early 80s, the political and media establishment in Dublin has reacted with spittle-flecked fury every time a Shinner pipes up. The coterie of apoplectic journalists and commentators who turned the Dublin media into a Sinn Féin turkey shoot – Conor Cruise O’Brien, Eamon Dunphy, Ruth Dudley Edwards, Eoghan Harris – have moved on without having bagged a bird. And while Sinn Féin has had its ups and downs electorally, its dogged advance has continued while its most hysterical political opponents – Desmond O’Malley, John Bruton, Michael McDowell, Charlie Flanagan – faded into the background having failed in what they repeatedly identified as their most important political task. And yet Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael keep ignoring the advice of Albert Einstein and keep doing the same thing, expecting different results. Their daily Dáil and media attacks on Sinn Féin as the housing and cost of living crises continue to deepen have seen the party soar to unprecedented levels of popularity. And their mucker Colum is doing the same thing – and it’s not working for him either.



Two days before the disappointing SDLP poll, Colum Eastwood took the Shinner-bashing to a new level when he espied an advertisement for Women’s Rally 2022, to be held in March outside the Dáil. Participants include Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, Women’s Aid, Alliance for Choice, the reproductive rights group ROSA and the Rape Crisis Centre. Oh, and Sinn Féin.

I'm sorry guys but do @mairiac31, Jean McConville and Joanne Mathers not register with you? — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) February 12, 2022

Colum tweeted the organisers: “I’m sorry guys, but do [Mairia Cahill], Jean McConville and Joanne Mathers not register with you?”



Now Squinter doesn’t know much, but he knows that using a blunderbuss to target a large women’s event encompassing a broad range of organisations – and for some reason using the word “guys” – because it has one Sinn Féin speaker is not a particularly effective way of winning friends and influencing people. What this kind of thing is effective at is getting likes and retweets from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs. Kind of a political circular firing squad. With Sinn Féin on ceasefire.

For what it’s worth, coining a phrase ain’t what it used to be in the pre-decimal days





HERE’S what might be called a niche 1960s/70s question: If you were to find a sprazzie on top of the tallboy, what would just have happened? If you know the answer to this it’s a fairly safe bet you’re not on Tik-Tok or Instagram and you are likely to know who Arthur Daley is or what a Ford Cortina looks like.



The question arose as Squinter debated with a few pals the vagaries of coinage in Ireland and the fact that we no longer use colourful language to describe it.



You had a ‘bob’ for a shilling, although when Squinter was a boy it was never used in the singular – so while something could cost two bob, or five bob or ten bob, it could never cost just a bob. That was purely English.



Squinter’s told a penny was a ‘wing’, although he has to admit to never having used that one, but of course someone who was financially embarrassed “hadn’t got a wing”.

Sixpence was a ‘tanner’. Why? Well, Victorian lexicographer JC Hotten believes it may be derived from ‘tanner and skin’, rhyming slang for ‘thin’ – a reference to the smallness of the coin.



Five shillings were known as a ‘dollar’, although god only knows why. The only thing that Professor Google was able to suggest was that in the 19th century a five bob coin was similar to the Spanish dollar, or peso, and the term was brought back to Britain by soldiers and sailors.



Post-decimalisation no such vocabulary has developed, as far as Squinter’s aware, although when new pence were introduced in the early 70s they were commonly called ‘newps’, so a bag of crisps might have been five newps, or a loaf might have been twenty newps.



Incidentally, sixpence, as well as being a tanner, could be a ‘sprazzie’, and so in response to Squinter’s opening question, if you found a sprazzie on top of the tallboy you’d have found a sixpence on a chest of drawers. Why a chest of drawers was known as a tallboy is sadly – or perhaps thankfully – a question for another day.

UNIMPRESSED: Maud Gonne (by Sara Purser-Hugh, Lane Municipal Gallery of Modern Art, Dublin)

On a not unrelated subject, another question arose in the conversation. Put these in the correct order:

Hare

Salmon

Hen

Horse

Woodcock

Sow and litter

Wolfhound

Bull

(Squinter’s just going to hum a few bars of Money, Money, Money while you mull that one over for a while...)



They are, in fact (roll of drums, please), the animals found on Free State coins and in ascending order of value they were:

Woodcock: farthing

Sow and litter: 1/2d

Hen: 1d

Hare: 3d

Wolfhound: 6d

Bull: 1s

Salmon: 2s

Horse: 2s/6d (half-crown)



Squinter always quite liked the Free State coins as a boy, and it was only later in life that he found out that – like most things in post-Treaty Ireland – they were an ongoing source of irritation for some. WB Yeats and Oliver St John Gogarty were among the members of the 1926 committee of experts appointed to choose the winning coin designs from seven artists invited to compete for the commission. The winner was Englishman Percy Metcalfe, whose animals were said to make best use of the limited space. He was also considerably cheaper than the six other contestants, so it comes as little surprise that Metcalfe’s wolfhound was popularly thought to be a greyhound because the artist gave it a smooth coat instead of a slightly shaggy one.



Most importantly, though, the Metcalf menagerie did away with the very ticklish problem of what people might be put on the new Irish coins. That oul’ Ra nonsense was already becoming an embarrassment and the Civil War enmities that would dog Irish politics for the best part of a century had heightened the same year of the coin design competition with the founding of Fianna Fáil. Revolutionary and suffragette Maud Gonne remarked that the only animal missing from the collection was a jackass and added that the coins were in a way really rather fitting: “Designed by an Englishman, minted in England, representative of English values, paid for by the Irish people.” Good to see Irish people have considerably more cents today.