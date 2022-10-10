State-of-the-art St Comgall's is redeveloped and open for business

SAINT Comgall’s on Divis Street is ready to be let out its facilities and office space to multiple organisations as a multi-use business and exhibition centre.



The building which was a former primary school, has gone through a £7 million regeneration project and was completed in June 2022. The project has restored the Grade B1 listed building to create a multi-use community facility, on behalf of Falls Community Council.



This new facility was designed to promote economic, educational, social and cultural benefits for the people who live and work in the local area and to promote good relations between communities through the provision of a multi-use business and exhibition centre. The new facility includes a multi-purpose function/conference hall, opening out onto a restored central courtyard, exhibition space, a permanent visitor attraction, Grade A office accommodation and a café and information point.

OPEN: The building is now open for business



Ortus Property Services will be responsible for securing occupiers for the high-end office space after aquiring the contract to lease the recently renovated building.



This recent collaboration with Falls Community Council by the West Belfast-based social enterprise has been designed to encourage job creation, employment, and investment in the area, and between local communities.



Ortus Property Services owns several established properties in Belfast including Twin Spires Complex, Boucher Business Studios, Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, City View Business Park and Westlink Enterprise Centre.

Read about exciting plans to transform the derelict St Comgall's site, off Falls Road, into a community hub with new facilities for residents, businesses & visitors - https://t.co/jzvWBbU2fU @niexecutive pic.twitter.com/eda4KkFBvo — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) July 6, 2018

Property Development Executive at Ortus, Noel Rooney said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Falls Community Council. The work done on the building to date has been first class and it is exciting times for the lower Falls community.



"Our aim is to provide high-end office space with excellent opportunities to grow. We believe with the location and the state-of-the-art facilities, that St Comgall's will be a great success. We are looking forward to attracting occupiers from a range of different professions.”



Gerry McConville, Director of Fall Community Council, added: "We approached The Ortus Group to let the business premises as they are well known in the local area as commercial property experts. Our relationship with Ortus Property Services has been excellent and we’re delighted with how the project has gone to date. The premises will be a fantastic resource to the local community and beyond.”

