St Comgall's renovation scoops prestigious infrastructure award

STUNNING: St Comgall's has been transformed following its renovation

ST COMGALL'S on Divis Street has scooped a prestigious RICS Awards for its refurbishment and revitalisation.

The once derelict and dilapidated former school, now owned by the Falls Community Council, recently underwent a remarkable transformation.

The refurbishment and repair of the building has brought new life into the building, making it a valuable asset for the local community.

With its added offices, café, and versatile spaces for events and exhibitions, the Grade B1-listed building on Divis Street has been meticulously refurbished resulting in a stunning example of first-class urban regeneration in Belfast.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

Other winning projects in the North are Bruce Street (Residential Development),

Queen’s Business School Student Hub (Public Sector Project) and Templemore Baths (Heritage Project).

The regional winners have now been shortlisted for the RICS Awards Grand Final, taking place in The Park Plaza Riverbank, London on Friday, October 4.

Each project will compete at national level, with one of the national winning projects being awarded the ultimate accolade of Project of the Year.