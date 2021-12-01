St Gerard's School hold Christmas fair at the Balmoral Hotel

INVITE: Looking forward to the big day this Saturday at the Balmoral Hotel

FRIENDS of St Gerard’s School are organising a Christmas Fair this Saturday, December 4, at the Balmoral Hotel on the Blacks Road.

All proceeds from the afternoon will be going towards supporting St Gerard’s School, which is also situated on the Blacks Road, and which helps children and young adults with special educational needs, as well as their families.

The fair will feature over 30 stalls selling sweets, toys, cheeseboards, candles, jewellery as well as many more items. Also featured during the day will be will be Irish dancing, storytelling, a fun bus and colouring competitions for children.

For adults there will also be a bar selling mulled wine and other wintry drinks to celebrate the festive season.

Michael McCullough from St Gerard’s thanked the local community for coming together for the day.

“The community have been so supportive in helping us get this set up," he said.

"The children are so excited for the big day and there has been a real Christmas feeling in air with everyone looking forward to it.

"Many of the children will also be working at the stalls themselves so it will also be an excellent chance for them to get some firsthand experience of work, and handling money. It will be a massive confidence booster for them and now we’re just hoping the weather will hold out to fully make the day."

The Christmas Fair will run from 12-4pm.