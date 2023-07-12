Oisín the Peacock goes on the run from St James' Farm

ST JAMES' Community Farm beside the Bog Meadow are urging the public not to feed their peacock – named Oisín – after he escaped from the farm and flew onto nearby roofs.

The feathered felon made his bid for freedom at the beginning of July and has been amusing local residents who have been reporting sightings of him all over the area. He has also been spotted returning to visit a female peacock at the farm named Niamh – before fleeing again.

ROOFTOP ESCAPE: Oisín on nearby rooftops this morning

Described as 'very alert' by staff at St James' Farm, Oisín was pictured on the 11th of July running along roofs and evading members from the farm who have been trying to bring him home.

Oisín was pictured on the roofs of several nearby buildings including homes along St Katherine's and St James'.

The escapade has prompted jokes on social media with comments including, "He can go on the run better than half the men on the Falls" and "He just wants to watch the bonfires". Another posted: "Oisin isn't even his real name, he just wants to go on a dander for the 12th."

This morning staff at the farm urged the public on Facebook not to feed Oisín.

"Folks we are asking residents not to throw bread or feed up to the peacock while it's on the roofs. Keep him hungry to get him back to the farm or Bog Meadows."