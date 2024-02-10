St John the Baptist and Holy Child battle it out in SAG Credit Union Quiz

WINNERS: St. John the Baptist pupils took the top prize. They received a plaque for the school, a medal each and a bag full of goodies

SAG Credit Union in Andersonstown put St John the Baptist and Holy Child primary schools to the test at the annual Under-11s Credit Union Schools Quiz.

The competition was hotly contested, with only a single point separating the first three places, with Team 8 from St John the Baptist eventually emerging victorious. A total of 10 teams from the two schools took part with both runner-up teams coming from Holy Child Primary School.

The general knowledge quiz had eight rounds, where pupils had to answer tricky questions on everything from geography to music and sport – and all the children rose to the challenge.

The event is a popular fixture on the annual schools’ calendar as it is an opportunity for children to develop their teamwork and collaboration skills.

Team 5 from Holy Child Primary School narrowly missed out on first place. They picked up a goody bag from SAG Credit Union

Sheena Joyce, SAG Credit Union’s Branch Manager, who was quizmaster on the day was delighted to present the winning teams with their prizes,

“The atmosphere in the hall on the day was electric," she said. "Although there were some tense moments as the competition went down to the wire there was fantastic camaraderie among the teams. Congratulations to the winners and a special thank you to all the schools and teachers for their continued support.”

Although the competition was stiff everyone had great fun on the day

The winning team from St John the Baptist will now progress to the next stage in early March and will have their eyes on securing a place at the Grand Final in Dublin.