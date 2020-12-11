St Malachy’s pay tribute to Daniel Black

TRIBUTES have been paid to a St Malachy’s College pupil, remembered as “modest and humble” by his school.

Daniel Black, a Year 13 pupil at the Antrim Road school died suddenly on Wednesday (December 10).

A statement from the school released on Thursday said: “Daniel was a modest and humble Malachian who was very popular with both his teachers and peers.

“He deserved much praise for the way in which he went about his life in the College. Yet, he never sought out praise.

“Daniel was a keen historian and an industrious geographer who also added Business Studies to his A level repertoire.

“ His teachers agree that he was “one of the really good guys”, always well-mannered and respectful. He was totally dependable with all aspects of his work and carried his academic ability with a modesty and humility. He just got on with it! He was a very conscientious student who took everything in his stride. Never an excuse! Never a complaint! In his own calm and measured way he rose to every challenge.

“Daniel, a most respected and valued member of our College, will be sadly missed by all of his extended family at St Malachy’s.

“We will keep Daniel and his family in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Daniel’s funeral will be private. His remains will leave his Newtownabbey home on Wednesday December 16 at 10.30am to arrive at St Bernard’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery.