Falls Road students assisting with Ukrainian refugee relief

STUDENTS from St Mary's University College who are currently on a study visit in south-east Poland are working with Ukrainian and Polish staff and students on ways to assist in refugee relief.

Initially in Poland for the 'Beyond Borders' Intensive Programme, the focus of the programme changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis in the region.

The delegation is assisting where possible with refugee issues and have been part of inter-university discussions on higher education provision through this crisis, including online courses and bespoke support systems for students and staff who remain in Ukraine or are refugees.

Leading the delegation, Dr Gerard McCann said that the humanitarian need of Ukrainian refugees is on a scale not seen since the 1940s.

"European countries and civil society urgently need to direct resources and expertise towards the fleeing Ukrainian families and help the work to end this war," he said.

"Education has its role to play, and we need to look at all options to assist Ukrainian young people to get through this horrendous time."



John Brolly from the Falls Road university added: "St Mary’s acting as a community is keen to help Ukraine refugees and we would ask all staff to consider making available any spare accommodation to host refugee individuals and families.

"If you are able and willing to do so, please register your interest on the 'Homes for Ukraine' site and for our records please leave details with Briege Eilis in the International Office so that we can assist with family resettlement when refugees arrive."

Other actions that the University are working on includes looking at taking in Ukrainian refugee undergraduates to continue their university studies and working with the Catholic Chaplaincy at Queen’s to provide English language courses.

"We would encourage students to put themselves forward with this vital support for newly arrived refugees. Briege will be registering students interested in this initiative," John added.

"We continue to support the Chaplaincy's Ukraine Appeal for supplies as well as continuing a fundraising drive for charities working inside Ukraine including Caritas Ukraine (Ukraine - Caritas Polska) and DePaul International Ukraine.

"With the help of the Chaplaincy, students at QUB and St Brigid's Parish Belfast, we have already been able to deliver immediate financial support for refugee reception relief in Krakow.

"Finally, we are exploring ongoing actions with our key partners in the University of Lviv, the Catholic University of Lviv and the Lesia Ukrainka University. We expect concrete plans to be proposed on the return of the St Mary's study group," he said.