St Patrick's Day: Wraps are off Féile feast

With the Stay at Home order still legally in force and parades, bars and restaurants all subject to ongoing lockdown restrictions, many people will be wondering where to access live Irish music this St Patrick’s Day.

Step forward Féile an Phobail, Ireland’s biggest community arts festival, which has a St Patrick’s Day music extravaganza lined up for you.

From 1.30pm to late tomorrow, 17 March, some of Irelands best Irish folk and trad musicians and singers will be belting the tunes out on Féile's website, YouTube and social media channels.

THE WAY WE WERE: The Éire Nua flute band entertaining St Patrick's Day crowds in the Kennedy Centre back in 2017

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said:

"Féile always has a major St Patrick's Day series of events, including live music, lined up each year.

"This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, and the importance of continuing to adhere to the health advice and the necessary restrictions, we have planned a huge online St Patricks Day Music Extravaganza so you can watch and enjoy safely from the comfort of your own home."

This St Patrick's Day event is the culmination of our Féile an Earraigh spring festival with over 100 online events taking place from 1-17 March.

The amazing Mac Corraidh music family will be live on St Patrick’s Day at 1.30pm and at 8pm on https://t.co/DKfqiCnIQz and on Féile YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.



What a day this is going to be!!!



☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/YUaZXrBtSO — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) March 2, 2021

The Féile fun begins at 1:30pm, allowing fans to tune in first to the SPAR Craic 10K.

"From 1.30pm we will have five live Irish folk and trad music sessions which will continue through the day until late at night.

"At 1.30pm the famous Mac Corraidh music family will play their first live session of the day from An Chultúrlann on the Falls Road to get us off to a fantastic start.

"At 5pm we have The Cavemen to entertain us with a host of Irish folk songs, then at 7pm Brendan Quinn and friends will have us tapping our feet with what promises to be one of the highlights of this years festival.

"At 8pm the Mac Corraidh family will play their second gig of the day, and without doubt it will be a rousing performance of the very best of Irish folk music as always.

"For our finalé at 9.30pm the fabulous Rapparees will round the night off with some of your favourite tunes."

The Féile director says his team are gagging to get back to the Féile proper.

"We look forward to the day when restrictions are lifted and we can all enjoy Féile an Phobail concerts again in person, but until then we all have a role to play to combat this virus, and we can do that by staying at home. So let's celebrate St Patricks Day, let's enjoy the music and let's support and raise a glass to our amazing front line staff by continuing to follow the health advice and regulations. Beannachtaí na Féile oraibh go léir."