Former Poleglass playgroup destroyed in weekend arson

THE former St Patrick’s Playgroup in the grounds of the Church of the Nativity in Poleglass has been destroyed in a deliberate fire at the weekend.



The portacabin had initially been earmarked for removal to make way for new social housing before the blaze on Saturday.



Three fire appliances attended the incident which began shortly after 7:30pm. A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 8.38pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”



Local councillor for the area, Caoimhín McCann said that he was alerted to the fire and has been working to secure the site.



“The site no longer belongs to the church and I had met with the developer a couple of weeks ago. While the portacabin was due to go anyhow, incidents like this are not good.



“We had the police on site and the youth teams were on the ground within the area to keep our young people away from the incident.”

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Sergeant Patrick Begley said: “A mobile building within the church grounds on the Bell Steele Road was damaged by fire. We received a report around 9.25pm and attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

“This mobile building was left as a charred shell and is a worrying escalation of the anti-social behaviour which is being reported in this area.

“We have proactively increased the number of officers patrolling this area and would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to issues of anti-social behaviour to contact police on 101.

“In regard to this arson, we would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw anything, or who may have video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1962 of 28/5/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.