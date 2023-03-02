Road safety markings to be located outside St Peter's Primary School

ST Peter's Primary School will receive 'Keep Clear' markings outside the school after a campaign to improve road safety.

Following a campaign by People Before Profit rep Cailín McCaffrey the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) have agreed to put up the new markings within the coming weeks.

Ms McCaffrey said: “This small but important victory will make the school journey safer for pupils. Leeson Street is extremely busy, particularly during the school run. Unfortunately, children have had to walk between parked cars as they cross the road. It was an accident waiting to happen.

“I’m delighted that the Department for Infrastructure has agreed to carry out this work after engagement with People Before Profit."

Delighted that DfI have agreed paint road safety markings to discourage parking outside St. Peter's Primary School in Divis.

This was a real safety concern for pupils and parents.

Thanks to our local PBP rep Cailín McCaffery for helping to get this over the line. pic.twitter.com/471REZmALK — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) March 1, 2023

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll added: “I would ask motorists to be mindful of the parking restrictions at the school gates, and to remain vigilant for children when navigating the area.

“We have asked the Department of Infrastructure to carry out this work as soon as possible to ensure pupil safety.”

A DfI spokesperson said: “The Department recently conducted some site investigations at St Peter's Primary School and identified that some vehicles were parking close to the entrance of the school on Leeson Street, therefore blocking sight lines for any children who are trying to cross the road to enter the premises.

"The Department now plans to introduce ‘School Keep Clear’ markings at this location within the next few weeks."