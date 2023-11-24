Get in the festive spirit at St Teresa's Nursery Christmas Fair

ST Teresa's Nursery School in West Belfast is extending a festive invitation to its Christmas Fair this weekend.

Running from 10am-2pm this Saturday, the Christmas Fair will feature a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. Highlights of the event include raffles, arts and crafts, games, and various fun activities.

The true star of the day will be a special visit from Santa Claus himself, who will be on hand to spread holiday cheer and take photos with children and families.

Principal Clare Evans said: "One of the key aspects that makes this year's Christmas Fair particularly special is its purpose. All proceeds from the event will be directly allocated towards the creation of a new outdoor sensory playground at St Teresa’s Nursery School.

"The custom-built playground will be designed to cater to children of all abilities, with a special focus on those children with specific educational needs who stand to gain tremendous benefits from sensory education and stimulation.

"The sensory playground initiative is a testament to St Teresa's Nursery School's commitment to inclusivity and support for children with diverse needs. The new outdoor space will provide a safe and inclusive environment where children can explore, play, and learn, fostering a sense of self, community and belonging.

"The school wishes to extend its gratitude to the local businesses and volunteers who are generously supporting the Christmas Fair. Their contributions will help ensure the success of the event and of the sensory playground project.

"St Teresa's Nursery School looks forward to welcoming families and friends from the local community to this heartwarming, and festive event.

"It is an opportunity for everyone to come together, enjoy the holiday spirit, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of local children who will benefit from the new sensory playground."

All visitors are kindly asked to park in the car park on the Glen Road, a short walk from the nursery, to avoid congestion and parking difficulties in the surrounding residential area or use public transport if possible.