Standing Stones Lodge closed today due to snow and ice on the mountain

A POPULAR West Belfast hotel and restaurant has been forced to close today due to freezing conditions.

Standing Stones Lodge is located on Black Mountain. Following this week's wintry weather and freezing conditions, there has been no let-up in the snow and ice surrounding the premises.

Standing Stones Lodge say they would remain closed on Friday.

"Due to the chilly antics of the Belfast Hills weather, we'll be closing our restaurant after breakfast service and remain closed throughout Thursday and Friday.

"Apologies for any inconvenience – stay warm and safe! We'll be back sizzling soon."

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow across the North has ended after days of freezing conditions. On Thursday, the North experienced its coldest day in more than a year, with temperatures staying below -2C in some areas.

Milder, but much more unsettled weather is to move in at the weekend, with the potential for some stormy conditions.

Storm Isha – the ninth named storm of the season – will bring heavy rain and strong winds following the ice and snow of the past week. The strongest winds are expected on Sunday night and into Monday morning, with two amber warnings issued.