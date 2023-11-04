Standing Stones reaches the heights up on the mountain

AFTER a morning spent up the mountain enjoying the spectacular imagery on show from Divis and Black Mountain, myself and a colleague stopped off at Standing Stones Lodge for a much needed lunch.

Upon arrival we were instantly greeted warmly and shown to our seats in the main restaurant and bar. It was a delight to get a warm place to sit down as by the time we had got seated and were given our menus the changeable mountain weather had decided on a bout of rain.

Sadly myself and my colleague weren't able to make use of the premium drinks on offer as we were driving and working, but we did see some fantastic examples of Standing Stones' mixologist at work, crafting any cocktail you can dream up and the bar stocking a good variety of beers and wine.

SWEET: The cheesecake was delicious and a perfect dessert

We settled for a coffee and checked out the new menu to see what was on offer. Unfortunately we were still on the clock so didn't get to avail ourselves of the excellent starters, of which the seafood chowder was receiving rave reviews from some other customers nearby.

I chose vegetarian linguine and my colleague chose sizzling steak, chips with salad and peppercorn sauce.

When our food arrived it was a feast for the senses, my colleague's sizzling steak was quite literally sizzling off the pan and even being a vegetarian I will happily admit smelled incredible.

MOUTH-WATERING: The sizzling steak was sizzling straight out of the pan

My own pasta arrived in short order – beautifully al dente linguine with vegetables cooked in a delicious tomato and red pepper cause with a couple of pieces of homemade garlic bread which proved excellent at mopping up the leftover sauce when the pasta was gone

The tempting menu persuaded us to stay out of the rain for another 15 minutes and we talked ourselves into sharing a slice of cheesecake, served with top-quality ice-cream. The cheesecake was the perfect end to a great dining experience.

Standing Stones Lodge firmly on the map for anyone fancying a brilliant bite to eat whilst enjoying the views of Belfast's hills.

Email: info@standingstoneslodge.com

Book direct for best rates:

028 9082 4012