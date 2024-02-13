Agencies meet over 'hate incidents' rise in North Belfast

Statutory agencies have held an urgent meeting in response to a rise in 'hate incidents' in North Belfast.

The meeting comes just weeks after the North Belfast reported that pupils from Ardoyne walking to Mercy College were subject to intimidation from loyalists.

An urgent meeting was organised by North Belfast District Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) with representatives from District Policing Command to discuss how to deal with any further issues.

Partners who attended include the Education Authority, Belfast City Council, Educator’s, the Department of Justice, as well as community representatives, elected members, youth service providers, PSNI and Community Safety Partnership and others.

Chair of North Belfast District Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), Cllr Conor Maskey, said: “We continue to engage with our partner organisations, such as the PSNI and community stakeholders, to offer support in tackling antisocial behaviour at interface areas. There is no place for hate or sectarianism in our city and we will continue to work closely with all those involved in trying to bring an end to violence and disruption.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Alan Lowry said the majority of young people were responsible and well-behaved. "Unfortunately," he added, "the behaviour of some can have a significant impact on the local community."

He said that parents had a key role to play in preventing anti-social behaviour.

“I want to assure the community in north Belfast that we liaise on a regular basis with a number of partner agencies, working collectively to prevent hate crimes and anti-social behaviour which at times leads to criminal behaviour and to detect and deter those involved. We regularly issue appeals, asking parents and guardians to ensure they know where their children are, what they are doing and who they are with. We have also consistently warned that what might seem like fooling about can often result in a criminal record, which can affect future choices and opportunities for young people. It is really important that young people understand this."

Chief Inspector Lowry said "everyone deserves to live in peace and enjoy public spaces. “To those who become involved in the behaviour we have recently seen, I am asking them to stop and think about the harm and damage you're inflicting on the community when you choose to be a part of this type of reckless activity, there is no place in our communities for hate or sectarian behaviour.

"Not only are you putting yourself in danger by becoming involved in activity but, if you are detected by police, you will face consequences that can be far-reaching and could seriously impact on your future opportunities for work and travel."

Anyone with any information in relation to anti-social behaviour is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via 999 in an emergency.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.