Stay Better Connected this summer with Translink adventures to Whitehead

Preparing for the celebrations is local band Shindig who will perform at this year’s festival

WHITEHEAD Food and Folk Festival (29 July 2023) has teamed up with Translink once again to encourage visitors to take advantage of summer travel discounts for a fun-filled day out.

Enjoy a 25% per cent day return train travel after 9.30am or a £23 Family and Friends ticket offering unlimited bus and rail day travel across NI for up to two adults and four children – plan your journey and get details on best value fares here.

Arrive at Whitehead Train Station and enjoy the wide range of culinary and musical delights the town has to offer during this special festival day.