Bog Meadow lights up as part of greenway project

COUNCILLOR Stevie Corr has welcomed the installation of new motion-sensor street lighting at Bog Meadows.



The new lighting, which was installed along a new footpath at the nature reserve, will increase personal safety in the area and has been designed to have minimal impact on the wildlife population.



“The new pathway and lights through the Bog Meadows are the last major section of the overall greenway project,” he said.



“The new lights are in and the new pathway and lights in the Falls Park will make this an attractive walking route in West Belfast the whole year round.



“The lack of lights was always an issue and people didn’t feel safe coming down here at night time.



“We are still working with St Gall’s GAA club on opening times, but this path will run from the Falls Road, right down to Milltown and on to the bottom of the Donegall Road, which will open up access to St James’ Community Farm for most of the year.”



Cllr Corr said that the path represents a major investment in that part of West Belfast and will link it up to the new Transport Hub which is under construction at the bottom of the Grosvenor Road.



“These small spokes which connect to that are important in attracting investment into the city and make a major infrastructure investment accessible to West Belfast,” he continued.



“It is amazing to see this being a week away from completion after years of planning.



“This makes our open spaces accessible and the impact this will have on people’s mental health to be able to get out, walk around a green area and get a bit of fresh area will be fantastic.”