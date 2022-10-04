Councillor praises latest regeneration work at Falls Park

SINN Féin councillor Stevie Corr has welcomed the ongoing works in the Falls Park with this section of the Forth Meadow Greenway project nearing completion.

This section of the project winds its way down from the Whiterock Road entrance to the site, right down to the main Falls Road exit.

To date, the new path has been laid and the lights installed. A new entrance feature at the Whiterock Road is almost complete and will be finished off with a piece of public art being installed just below the Whiterock Library.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Corr said: "For the first time, there will be a pathway that is well lit stretching the entire pathway and will be an enormous benefit in the dark nights.

"The key to the continued development of the Falls Park and City Cemetery is continued investment and this latest stage is on top of millions of pounds of investment already directed into both sites.

"This will allow people to use the park all year round and the next phase of the Greenway is already well under construction in the Bog Meadows."

Cllr Corr said that he will also be pressing Council to bring the Gate Lodge and the Foxes Lodge in the City Cemetery back into public use.

"While these latest developments are welcome, I will be continuing to push for Belfast City Council to work to bring the Gate Lodge and Foxes Lodge within the City Cemetery back into public use.

"These buildings are now the only parts of the Falls Park and City Cemetery which are dilapidated. It is my priority that Belfast City Council work to bring them back to their former glory," he said.