Stewart pens first professional contract with Norwich City

Sean Stewart signs his professional contact that will keep him at Norwich City until the summer of 2024 Norwich City FC

WEST Belfast teenager, Sean Stewart has penned his first professional soccer contract with Norwich City, keeping him with the Canaries until 2024.

Stewart, who made the switch to the Premier League club's Youth Academy in 2019 from St Oliver Plunkett, has impressed during his time in England, playing the full 90 minutes in nine game for the U18s and these performances earned him two appearances for the club's U23s including his debut against a Leeds United side that contained a number of first-team players.

A talented sportsman who also played for St Gall's GAC, the 18-year-old defender also claimed a place on the bench for the young Canaries' Papa John's group game against MK Dons' senior team.

Massive congratulations to our young player Sean Stewart signing his first professional contract with Norwich City football team. All at Naomh Gall wish you great success for the future, we’ve no doubt you will be fantastic #canaries https://t.co/GJX7BDl3lW — Naomh Gall (@naomhgall) January 27, 2021

"It's such a surreal feeling to see your hard work paying off and the club have shown faith in you, rewarding you with such a good contract. I'm so happy and proud," Stewart told the club website.

"The faith they have shown in me has given me the confidence that I can achieve as much as I want in this game, so I'm just going to keep pushing myself. With the faith they've shown in me, I have to show it back and I'm working really hard to do that."

Having impressed sufficiently to earn his first professional contract, Stewart is keen to follow in the footsteps of others who made their way through tnranks at Norwich City to become first team players including Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis who has since gone onto sign with Newcastle United.

"Seeing Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis really inspires me," he confirmed.

"It shows the club has produced these players, so why can't it be me to go on and do what they've done.

"I think Max and me are similar style of players as we are very attacking from full-back. The first team manager's style of play is great to watch and it gives me a lot of inspiration to achieve and get to that level."

The next step on the journey for Stewart will be to establish himself with he club's U23 team and having had a taste of playing against established Premier League stars, he is keen to make that a regular fixture.

There were some jitters ahead of that game against Leeds, but he credits his team-mates for helping him through and has every faith the club will continue to aid his development as a player.

He recalls: "I was nervous before that game but like all things, when you get used to the game and settle in... The boys really helped me and put their arm around me that day, I was able to do my thing. It's always a great experience playing against first team players - I think there were six or seven that day - and that's what to want that that level to see where you are at.

"Obviously, the main goal is to get into the first team but I have to take it step-by-step and just keep working hard to achieve that.

"It would be a dream having seen Max, Jamal and Ben (Gibson) achieve that. It gives you a lot of faith that the club can get you to that level if you work hard enough."