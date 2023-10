Man arrested after trying to stop cars on Stewartstown Road

POLICE have arrested a 28-year-old man following a report of anti-social behaviour in the Stewartstown Road area of West Belfast.

Shortly after 6pm on Monday evening, it was reported that a man was standing on the road and stopping vehicles from passing.

Officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

During the arrest the man spat at a police officer and was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police. He remains in police custody at this time.