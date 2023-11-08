Stickers targeting East Belfast GAA club condemned

STICKERS targeting a GAA club in East Belfast have been condemned by local politicians.

The hate-filled stickers read “GAA not welcome in East Belfast” and include the words “IRA scum”.

East Belfast GAA was established in 2020 and provides access to Gaelic games to people of all ages. It currently has around 600 members and caters for all age groups.

It is the latest attack on the club this year. In August, posts and netting at Henry Jones Playing Fields on the Church Road in the Castlereagh area were torched by arsonists. A security alert was declared at the same playing fields in May after a threat was called in claiming devices were left at the venue.

Alliance Councillor Michael Long said: "Targeting any group simply for who they are is absolutely not the East Belfast I know.

Totally unacceptable and disgraceful. If you have the location, let me know and will get it removed. https://t.co/3fwn45r6OM — Michael Long (@CllrMichaelLong) November 7, 2023

“We are a warm, welcoming community and those attempting to promote hate with the claim of these stickers simply do not represent the majority.

"I've been liaising with the PSNI on this issue and would encourage anyone who has seen these across East Belfast to report their locations as soon as possible so that action can be taken.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite added: "There isn't a single elected representative in the area willing to endorse this pathetic effort to deny East Belfast's diversity.

"There is unanimity amongst parties elected in east Belfast to support recent security proposals for GAA facilities in the area.

"Those behind this hate campaign should get over it and move on."