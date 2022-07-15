Call for Stockmans hedging to be cut back

OVERGROWN: Cllr Áine McCabe has called for the hedging to be cut back

SINN Féin Andersonstown Councillor Áine McCabe has called overgrown hedges at Stockman's Lane to be cut back.

Cllr McCabe said it's a worrying health and safety issue.

“I have received numerous complaints from constituents about these hedges, mostly elderly residents who are afraid to use the pathway because of the poor visibility," she said.

"This is a local pathway that is used daily by a lot of walkers and runners in the area and due to the state of the hedges, many are avoiding using it."

Councillor McCabe has arranged a site visit with DFI's Roads Service to deal with a range of issues in the area, including parking and potholes, and will be calling for more regular maintenance.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A DfI official has been instructed to visit the location and assess the impact of any overgrown hedges. If there are any concerns regarding the safety and convenience to pedestrians, the Department will identify the landowner to request that the hedges be cut back.”