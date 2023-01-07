Third family home in three weeks damaged by stolen car

A THIRD family home has been damaged in the space of three weeks in the Lower Falls due to death-driving.

On Sunday night a stolen car crashed into the fence of a home in Albert Street during a police pursuit. Police say they received a report of a stolen car being driven recklessly just after 11pm in the Albert Street area.

After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into the fence of the property and the driver of the vehicle made off from the scene.

The incident was captured on video, and circulated across social media.

Lisa Lynn from Falls Residents' Association said: "I am very disappointed that the first day of the New Year saw destruction in the area. This is the third family home to be damaged in as little as three weeks.

"Those responsible have no concern or regard for this community or the residents from this area.

"Death-driving is a plague on any community and this recent spell is putting further stress on to those who are already struggling.

"More needs to be done by police to address this issue as high speed chases through the community will only result in someone being hurt or worse."

Sergeant Irwin said: "The community across West Belfast have experienced the anxiety, disruption and harm caused by death driving, and they are quite rightly fed up with it. The people of the area deserve better.

"Police are committed to working closely with youth workers, community representatives, and Belfast City Council to address this problem, and we will continue to do so.

"Those who chose to act irresponsibly are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends. We would ask anyone who has any information on Sunday night’s criminal activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1983 of 01/01/23."