POLICE are appealing for information following the weekend theft of a defibrillator from the Mater Hospital in North Belfast.
It was reported that a male took the life-saving device from the hospital on the Crumlin Road shortly before 2.50am on Saturday 2 July.
Sergeant Andrew Matson said: “The suspect is described as being around 6’ tall and of stocky build, with dark hair and a full beard. He was reported to be wearing a dark grey jumper with white writing and blue jeans.
“This defibrillator is a vital, life-saving piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life or death for someone.
“We are appealing to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1251 of 3/7/22.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."