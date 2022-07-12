Police appeal after defibrillator stolen from Mater

THEFT: The Mater Hospital on the Crumlin Road

POLICE are appealing for information following the weekend theft of a defibrillator from the Mater Hospital in North Belfast.

It was reported that a male took the life-saving device from the hospital on the Crumlin Road shortly before 2.50am on Saturday 2 July.

Sergeant Andrew Matson said: “The suspect is described as being around 6’ tall and of stocky build, with dark hair and a full beard. He was reported to be wearing a dark grey jumper with white writing and blue jeans.

“This defibrillator is a vital, life-saving piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life or death for someone.

VITAL EQUIPMENT: A defibrillator similar to the one stolen

“We are appealing to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1251 of 3/7/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."