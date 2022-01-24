Renowned musician Stíofán appeals for return of stolen flute and hard drives

MUSICIAN: Stíofán Ó Luachráin has appealed for information about the whereabouts of his flute and hard drives

A WEST Belfast flutist has issued a desperate plea for the return of his prized instrument and hard drives containing his "life's work", which were stolen from his car on Saturday night.

Stíofán Ó Luachráin had his recording equipment, laptop and his "irreplaceable" flute and hard drives stolen from his car, which he had left in a North Street carpark overnight.

The Beechmount man, who is a renowned figure in the local traditional music scene, took to social media on Sunday to appeal for information about their whereabouts. He has also offered a cash reward for the return of his hard drives.

"Flute and content on hard drives are irreplaceable," he said.

"The hard drives contain my life's work. The flute is so precious to me and carries immense sentimental value. Hoping the power of social media will help me track this down.

"Anyone who might be connected to those who took it or who have information on how this might be sold on please please please get in touch."

Mr Ó Luachráin's left-handed flute, which was in a brown wooden case, is a bespoke instrument crafted by the Breton flute maker, Stéphane Morvan.

"It's something you save up for for a long time," he told the Andersonstown News.

"Then there's a two-year waiting list to get it, then the flute is for life. It's something you want to hold on to – it's so precious."

Mr Ó Luachráin's hard drives contain a range of musical projects, including work which helped Belfast become a UNESCO City of Music in 2021. He was one of five 'musicians in residence' named by Belfast City Council for its 'Freedom of the City' programme, which formed part of the UNESCO bid.

The West Belfast musician said there were also countless other projects he had aimed to "bring to completion".

"Over lockdown I started getting into production, but all those ideas, everything I was working on, is gone," he said. "It's not even a case of just starting from scratch – there are loads of archived ideas I wanted to go back to and bring to completion, but now I won't be able to."

Other items stolen from Mr Ó Luachráin's car include a dark grey MacBook Pro, LUGS in-ear monitors, and two SM58 microphones and and SM57 mic.

He has urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of his belongings to contact him on Facebook.