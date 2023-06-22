Empty shoes and empty homes as drug scourge is laid bare

SHOCKING: 212 pairs of shoes were laid out on the steps at Stormont

MORE than 200 pairs of shoes were laid out on the steps of Stormont to show the number of people who have died due to drugs in a single year.

According to most up-to-date statistics, there were 212 drug-related deaths here in 2021. The number of such deaths has more than doubled in just ten years.

Organised by The People’s Kitchen, the demonstration was supported by Independent Councillor Paul McCusker and People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

Damian McNairney, Trustee at The People’s Kitchen, explained: “On Saturday, we laid out a pair of empty shoes for each of the lives lost in the government statistics, which we believe fall short of the actual figure.

Extremely poignant day at Stormont as part of the "Empty Shoes" "Lost Lives" event remembering those who have died through drugs and to call on more support for those who have an addiction.



We will continue to fight for better services. #Addiction #Support #Hope pic.twitter.com/5kRYyR2iNp — The People's Kitchen Belfast (@pk_belfast) June 17, 2023

“Any such death is unacceptable, but we have now reached a crisis point. This is an emergency situation, which has had no real government response. Our demonstration aims to highlight this appalling lack of responsibility and to give voice to those battling addiction and those bereaved through drugs.”

Independent Councillor and The People’s Kitchen founder, Paul McCusker, added: “Too many individuals have been utterly failed by the system.

“Our community of volunteers and supporters do our best to help people in crisis, but we can only do so much. We need urgent action from government and statutory agencies to deal with addiction and homelessness.

“Prevention-centred services with a focus on dual diagnosis for people suffering from mental ill-health and addiction are crucial. The sticking plaster approach doesn’t work – we need proper crisis intervention to save lives.”

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said: “Drug addiction disproportionately affects working class communities that are now bearing the brunt of a cost of living crisis. A lack of social homes, homelessness, deprivation, and plummeting living standards are all causal factors that need to be addressed in the long run.”